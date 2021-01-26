TruWealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

TruWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 1.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 1.3% during the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 10,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 19.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 71.9% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ATO. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Atmos Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.93.

In other news, Director Richard A. Sampson purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $97.41 per share, for a total transaction of $48,705.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ATO traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.29. 10,701 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 959,970. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.00. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $77.92 and a 52-week high of $121.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.30.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The firm had revenue of $474.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

