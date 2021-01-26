TruWealth Advisors LLC Makes New $60.17 Million Investment in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

TruWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 309,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,173,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 9.0% of TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Columbus Macro LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 11,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 6,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 9,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $9,403,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 634,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,453,000 after purchasing an additional 29,479 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $201.56. 73,766 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,727,496. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $109.49 and a 52 week high of $202.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $195.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.96.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Read More: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.