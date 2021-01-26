TruWealth Advisors LLC Invests $821,000 in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

TruWealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 12,685 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $821,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Oracle by 1.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,027,854 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,255,363,000 after purchasing an additional 212,438 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Oracle by 260.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,881,862 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $249,752,000 after purchasing an additional 10,755,354 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 2.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,393,444 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $799,589,000 after purchasing an additional 333,009 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Oracle by 6.7% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 12,273,520 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $732,729,000 after purchasing an additional 774,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Oracle by 31.8% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,636,837 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $635,019,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ORCL. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Oracle from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Bank of America began coverage on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Cleveland Research downgraded Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Oracle in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.16.

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 25,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total value of $1,522,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,215 shares in the company, valued at $4,276,795.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $13,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 309,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,127,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 325,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,685,750. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

ORCL stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.35. 106,146 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,500,649. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $39.71 and a 1-year high of $66.20.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

Read More: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.