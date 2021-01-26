TruWealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 42,728 Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

TruWealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 42,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,888,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 18.7% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.25. 1,132 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 704,782. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $51.38 and a twelve month high of $94.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.77.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Recommended Story: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.