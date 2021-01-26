TruWealth Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

TruWealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SSO. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 97.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 58.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 137.3% in the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 22,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 13,162 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 85.7% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 6,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rezny Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 100.0% in the third quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SSO traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.47. 46,789 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,954,303. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.60. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a 52-week low of $32.41 and a 52-week high of $96.67.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

