TruWealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 5,615 Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

TruWealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 5,615 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,837,000. Alphabet comprises about 1.5% of TruWealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,970.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,750.00 to $1,810.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded Alphabet to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,867.95.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $19.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,918.84. The company had a trading volume of 15,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,709,022. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,772.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,634.98. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,013.54 and a fifty-two week high of $1,934.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $46.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $10.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total transaction of $2,440,383.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,152,099.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 52 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,757.54, for a total value of $91,392.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,963,172.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,564 shares of company stock worth $2,756,038. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

