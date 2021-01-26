TrumpCoin (TRUMP) Market Cap Hits $129,796.31

TrumpCoin (CURRENCY:TRUMP) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. TrumpCoin has a market capitalization of $129,796.31 and approximately $111.00 worth of TrumpCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TrumpCoin has traded down 80.8% against the U.S. dollar. One TrumpCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0197 or 0.00000060 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001061 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.00 or 0.00042794 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.60 or 0.00148529 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001860 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00000276 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00010531 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00010602 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003070 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

About TrumpCoin

TrumpCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. TrumpCoin’s total supply is 6,604,387 coins. TrumpCoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TrumpCoin is www.trumpcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TrumpCoin was named after the political candidate, Donald Trump and it promotes some of the same ideals they see in said candidate, such as: Free Speech and Fair Trade Capitalism. Since TrumpCoin relies heavily on the election for publicity, the Dev team have come up with a solution to assure TRUMP holders will not suffer from this decrease in demand: TRUMP will be exchangeable 1-1 for Teth tokens (TrumpTech) that will be built on the the Ethereum network in order to support smart contracts and Dapp “

Buying and Selling TrumpCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrumpCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrumpCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrumpCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

