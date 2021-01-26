Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) Given New $66.00 Price Target at Alliance Global Partners

Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Alliance Global Partners to $66.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 52.28% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Trulieve Cannabis from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. M Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Trulieve Cannabis in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Trulieve Cannabis from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Trulieve Cannabis from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Trulieve Cannabis from $36.25 to $60.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.64.

Get Trulieve Cannabis alerts:

OTCMKTS TCNNF traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.34. 466,871 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 548,955. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.06. Trulieve Cannabis has a 52 week low of $5.74 and a 52 week high of $48.98.

Trulieve Cannabis Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical cannabis company. The company cultivates and produces products in-house and distributes its products to Trulieve branded stores (dispensaries) in Florida, California, Massachusetts, and Connecticut, as well as directly to patients through home delivery.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Trulieve Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trulieve Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.