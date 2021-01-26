Truist Securiti Weighs in on Intel Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:INTC)

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti upped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Intel in a note issued to investors on Friday, January 22nd. Truist Securiti analyst W. Stein now anticipates that the chip maker will post earnings of $1.22 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.15. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Intel’s FY2021 earnings at $5.08 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.34 EPS.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Atlantic Securities raised Intel from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday. Mizuho boosted their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.94.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $55.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Intel has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $68.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.46. The stock has a market cap of $227.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth $41,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Grace Capital bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $26,481.44. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,486 shares in the company, valued at $651,290.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $128,046.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,249,349.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 27.10%.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

