Truist Securiti Comments on Columbia Property Trust’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:CXP)

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) – Truist Securiti issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for Columbia Property Trust in a research note issued to investors on Friday, January 22nd. Truist Securiti analyst M. Lewis anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.75 per share for the year.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $82.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.65 million. Columbia Property Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 1.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CXP. Truist lowered shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Columbia Property Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Columbia Property Trust in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Columbia Property Trust from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.40.

Columbia Property Trust stock opened at $14.02 on Monday. Columbia Property Trust has a 52 week low of $7.63 and a 52 week high of $22.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -280.40 and a beta of 1.31.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $171,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Columbia Property Trust by 12.8% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 182,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 20,689 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Columbia Property Trust by 29.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 32.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,228,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 0.8% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 259,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. Columbia Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 56.00%.

About Columbia Property Trust

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

