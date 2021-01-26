TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TrueCar from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of TrueCar from $5.50 to $4.50 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price target on shares of TrueCar from $5.50 to $4.50 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TrueCar from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Truist dropped their target price on shares of TrueCar from $6.00 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. TrueCar has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.86.

Shares of TRUE stock opened at $5.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $521.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.47 and a beta of 1.38. TrueCar has a one year low of $1.98 and a one year high of $6.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.52 and its 200 day moving average is $4.44.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. TrueCar had a negative net margin of 6.11% and a negative return on equity of 0.67%. The company had revenue of $77.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.69 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that TrueCar will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRUE. State Street Corp grew its holdings in TrueCar by 5.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,432,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,163,000 after purchasing an additional 117,951 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in TrueCar by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 825,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,128,000 after acquiring an additional 232,968 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in TrueCar by 7.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 812,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,062,000 after purchasing an additional 57,006 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TrueCar by 12.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 696,316 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 78,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TrueCar during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,834,000. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TrueCar Company Profile

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

