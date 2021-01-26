TRON Trading Down 6.2% Over Last Week (TRX)

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 26th. One TRON coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0292 or 0.00000090 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TRON has a market cap of $2.09 billion and approximately $896.22 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TRON has traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Velas (VLX) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000128 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000438 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 73.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003596 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001110 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

TRON Profile

TRON is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 100,850,743,812 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,657,369 coins. The official website for TRON is tron.network. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@Tronfoundation. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TRON Coin Trading

TRON can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

