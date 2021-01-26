Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.02

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.02 and traded as high as $10.71. Travelzoo shares last traded at $10.61, with a volume of 53,585 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Travelzoo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Barrington Research lowered Travelzoo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

Get Travelzoo alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.09, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.02. The stock has a market cap of $120.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 2.08.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Travelzoo by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,634 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Travelzoo by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 88,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 24,516 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 7,286 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Travelzoo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Travelzoo in the third quarter valued at $81,000. 24.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Travelzoo Company Profile (NASDAQ:TZOO)

Travelzoo provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service.

See Also: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Travelzoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelzoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.