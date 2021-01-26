TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Alembic Global Advisors

Alembic Global Advisors began coverage on shares of TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $723.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded TransDigm Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $560.00 to $710.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Truist upped their price target on TransDigm Group from $375.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on TransDigm Group from $510.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised TransDigm Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on TransDigm Group from $615.00 to $647.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $572.56.
Shares of TransDigm Group stock opened at $560.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.49 billion, a PE ratio of 62.51, a P/E/G ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $601.59 and a 200 day moving average of $523.76. TransDigm Group has a 52 week low of $200.06 and a 52 week high of $673.51.
In related news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.52, for a total transaction of $5,747,148.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,529,108.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $588.51, for a total value of $6,767,865.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 108,000 shares of company stock worth $64,263,315. Insiders own 8.17% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 50.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 64 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in TransDigm Group in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in TransDigm Group in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
TransDigm Group Company Profile
TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.
