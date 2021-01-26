TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Alembic Global Advisors

Alembic Global Advisors began coverage on shares of TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $723.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded TransDigm Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $560.00 to $710.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Truist upped their price target on TransDigm Group from $375.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on TransDigm Group from $510.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised TransDigm Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on TransDigm Group from $615.00 to $647.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $572.56.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Shares of TransDigm Group stock opened at $560.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.49 billion, a PE ratio of 62.51, a P/E/G ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $601.59 and a 200 day moving average of $523.76. TransDigm Group has a 52 week low of $200.06 and a 52 week high of $673.51.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The aerospace company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 10.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that TransDigm Group will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.52, for a total transaction of $5,747,148.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,529,108.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $588.51, for a total value of $6,767,865.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 108,000 shares of company stock worth $64,263,315. Insiders own 8.17% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 50.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 64 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in TransDigm Group in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in TransDigm Group in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Article: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.