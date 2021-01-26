Traders Purchase Large Volume of Liquidia Call Options (NASDAQ:LQDA)

Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 5,592 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 721% compared to the typical daily volume of 681 call options.

In other news, major shareholder Eshelman Ventures, Llc sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.35, for a total value of $100,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 1,106,220 shares of company stock worth $3,395,635 in the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liquidia by 115.7% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 36,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 19,404 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Liquidia during the 3rd quarter worth $91,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Liquidia by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Liquidia by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,445,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,110,000 after purchasing an additional 227,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Liquidia by 140.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 83,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 48,949 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LQDA stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,222. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.39. The company has a market capitalization of $136.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 0.05. Liquidia has a fifty-two week low of $2.53 and a fifty-two week high of $12.10. The company has a quick ratio of 5.67, a current ratio of 5.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.03). Sell-side analysts predict that Liquidia will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

LQDA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Liquidia in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liquidia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 16th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Liquidia in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Liquidia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.45.

Liquidia Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of various products using its PRINT technology that enables precise production of drug particles designed to enhance the safety, efficacy, and performance of a range of therapies.

