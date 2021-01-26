Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR)

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 19,866 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 60% compared to the typical daily volume of 12,416 call options.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VLDR. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Velodyne Lidar by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 7,052 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the fourth quarter valued at about $787,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Velodyne Lidar during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 6.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VLDR shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:VLDR traded up $2.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,588,905. Velodyne Lidar has a 52 week low of $9.87 and a 52 week high of $32.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.40.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $32.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.19 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Velodyne Lidar will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Velodyne Lidar

Velodyne Lidar, Inc develops and produces lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers surround-view hybrid solid state, directional solid state, and dome lidars; and Vella, an advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) software solution built around lidar.

