Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC Sells 659 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 659 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 1.7% of Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $37,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 694.4% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.1% in the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $43,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VIG traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $141.19. The company had a trading volume of 109,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,525,217. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $87.71 and a 12-month high of $143.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.53.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

See Also: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.