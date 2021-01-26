Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC Sells 22,235 Shares of Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK)

Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC reduced its position in Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) by 63.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,235 shares during the quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC’s holdings in Slack Technologies were worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WORK. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of Slack Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Slack Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Slack Technologies by 100.0% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Slack Technologies in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Slack Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Brandon Zell sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $188,775.00. Also, SVP Robert Frati sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.47, for a total value of $142,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 304,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,670,851.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 998,292 shares of company stock valued at $39,040,521. 26.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WORK stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $42.76. 729,978 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,875,696. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $24.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.74 and a beta of -0.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.00. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.10 and a fifty-two week high of $44.15.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $234.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.48 million. Slack Technologies had a negative return on equity of 39.14% and a negative net margin of 42.73%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on WORK. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Slack Technologies from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wedbush upgraded shares of Slack Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Barclays downgraded shares of Slack Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 30th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Slack Technologies in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Slack Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.95.

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

