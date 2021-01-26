Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC Makes New Investment in Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF)

Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 31,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,000.

Separately, LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its stake in Jamf by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,890,000 after buying an additional 15,488 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jamf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

In other news, Director Dean Hager sold 115,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total value of $3,902,424.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Samuel Gfall Johnson sold 56,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.81, for a total transaction of $1,906,072.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Shares of JAMF traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.54. The company had a trading volume of 872,754 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.11.

About Jamf

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. The company's Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions provide a cloud-based platform for lifecycle enterprise IT management of Apple devices. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a purpose-built software solution for educators; Jamf Connect, a solution that gives users the ability to provision their new Apple devices by entering their cloud identity the first time the device is powered on; and Jamf Protect, which creates customized telemetry and detections.

