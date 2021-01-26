Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC Acquires 112 Shares of adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY)

Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,062 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC’s holdings in adidas were worth $1,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of adidas during the 3rd quarter worth about $162,000. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in shares of adidas during the 4th quarter worth about $502,000. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in shares of adidas by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of adidas during the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of adidas by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of adidas stock traded down $5.10 on Tuesday, reaching $164.60. 50,548 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,060. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $176.56 and its 200-day moving average is $161.47. adidas AG has a one year low of $87.65 and a one year high of $185.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $64.51 billion, a PE ratio of 120.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.84.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.08. adidas had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.01 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that adidas AG will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADDYY. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of adidas to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of adidas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. HSBC downgraded shares of adidas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of adidas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.00.

adidas Company Profile

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

