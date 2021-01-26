Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC Acquires 109 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB)

Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 835 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $1.68 on Tuesday, hitting $205.97. 22,115 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,200,148. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.62. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $95.51 and a 12-month high of $210.49.

