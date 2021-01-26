Toth Financial Advisory Corp Sells 75 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,557,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 17,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,354,000 after buying an additional 3,435 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 664.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 17,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,010,000 after buying an additional 15,421 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 8,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 1,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.67, for a total transaction of $214,835.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,668,092.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ROP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $479.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $416.90.

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $419.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $422.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $415.19. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $240.00 and a twelve month high of $455.72. The firm has a market cap of $43.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.13. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.5625 per share. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 17.24%.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

