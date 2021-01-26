Toth Financial Advisory Corp Purchases 115 Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,065 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IIPR. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 24,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,561,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,973,000 after acquiring an additional 573,754 shares during the last quarter. 74.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IIPR stock opened at $193.94 on Tuesday. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.21 and a 1-year high of $206.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $182.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 458.27 and a quick ratio of 458.27. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.76 and a beta of 1.52.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 55.71%. The firm had revenue of $34.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.25 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. This is an increase from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is 151.68%.

IIPR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Compass Point raised their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $177.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.63.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

