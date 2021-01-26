Toth Financial Advisory Corp Makes New $594,000 Investment in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC grew its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 76.8% during the 3rd quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 216,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,083,000 after acquiring an additional 93,850 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 265.1% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 81,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 59,486 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 71,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $469,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on FOCS. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.90.

Focus Financial Partners stock opened at $50.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 212.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.17 and a fifty-two week high of $51.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.16.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $331.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.60 million. Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 24.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. The company also offers recordkeeping and administration services; recommends financial products through commissions; and sells investment or insurance products.

