Toth Financial Advisory Corp Invests $415,000 in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Malibu Boats during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Malibu Boats by 101.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Malibu Boats by 723.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Malibu Boats stock opened at $73.73 on Tuesday. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.02 and a 52-week high of $81.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.21 and a 200 day moving average of $57.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 1.94.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.25. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The company had revenue of $181.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MBUU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Malibu Boats has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.38.

Malibu Boats Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands.

