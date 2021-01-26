Toth Financial Advisory Corp Increases Holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QRVO. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Qorvo by 994.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 743,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,942,000 after purchasing an additional 675,719 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Qorvo by 285.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 804,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,946,000 after purchasing an additional 595,827 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Qorvo by 136.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 981,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,633,000 after purchasing an additional 567,088 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Qorvo by 239.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 502,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,759,000 after purchasing an additional 354,209 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Qorvo by 115.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 464,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,902,000 after purchasing an additional 248,503 shares during the period. 84.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Qorvo news, CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.84, for a total value of $443,520.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,184 shares in the company, valued at $11,706,562.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.47, for a total transaction of $185,281.11. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,555,314.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,437 shares of company stock worth $1,598,857. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QRVO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $175.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $144.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Qorvo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.55.

QRVO opened at $180.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. Qorvo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.54 and a fifty-two week high of $191.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $170.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. Qorvo’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

