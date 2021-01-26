Toth Financial Advisory Corp Has $987,000 Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 58.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,216 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in PayPal were worth $987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SB Management Ltd bought a new stake in PayPal during the third quarter worth $248,534,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in PayPal by 13.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,044,038 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,781,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,599 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP bought a new stake in PayPal during the third quarter worth $200,021,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in PayPal by 11.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,452,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,665,388,000 after acquiring an additional 839,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in PayPal by 5,875.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 728,280 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $143,493,000 after acquiring an additional 716,092 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total value of $600,658.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,645,902.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.65, for a total transaction of $5,316,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 171,102 shares in the company, valued at $36,384,840.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,109 shares of company stock worth $15,631,659 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $247.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $290.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.49, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.07 and a 12-month high of $254.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $234.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.83.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research raised shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $228.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PayPal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.74.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Featured Story: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.