Toth Financial Advisory Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 33.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 507 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 17,156 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,143,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH increased its position in Alphabet by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 19,870 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,122,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its position in Alphabet by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 2,984 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,374,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its position in Alphabet by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 770 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI increased its position in Alphabet by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 4,550 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,668,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,894.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,008.87 and a one year high of $1,932.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,766.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,630.77.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.35 by $5.05. The firm had revenue of $38.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.36 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,870.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,250.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,643.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,848.00.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

