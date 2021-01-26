Toth Financial Advisory Corp Buys 1,486 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 26.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,039 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HON. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 18.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,033,843 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,766,921,000 after buying an additional 5,484,767 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 10.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,348,328 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,868,049,000 after buying an additional 1,104,581 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 33.5% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,447,106 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $238,208,000 after buying an additional 362,958 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,506,000. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 78.7% during the third quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 667,820 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $109,930,000 after buying an additional 294,130 shares during the period. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HON. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $167.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $174.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.50.

In other Honeywell International news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc bought 220,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.64 per share, for a total transaction of $800,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,808. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Rajeev Gautam sold 29,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.35, for a total transaction of $5,398,654.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have bought 748,349 shares of company stock valued at $2,916,281 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HON traded down $0.60 on Monday, hitting $201.65. 172,890 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,602,565. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.08 and a 1-year high of $216.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $210.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The business had revenue of $7.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

