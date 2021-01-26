Toth Financial Advisory Corp Boosts Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 83.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,452 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Target were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TGT. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 173 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Target in the third quarter worth $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Target in the third quarter worth $35,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Target in the third quarter worth $36,000. 79.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 1,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total transaction of $206,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total value of $3,350,755.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TGT. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. MKM Partners upgraded Target from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Cowen raised their price target on Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Argus upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Target from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Target currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.71.

Shares of Target stock opened at $190.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $95.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $90.17 and a 12 month high of $199.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $181.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.13.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.19. The firm had revenue of $22.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.57%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

