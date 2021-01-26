Toth Financial Advisory Corp Acquires 100 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TTWO. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the third quarter worth $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 37.1% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 36.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 227 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.35, for a total value of $36,626.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,867,843.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

TTWO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. MKM Partners cut shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.97.

NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $203.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.62. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.00 and a 52 week high of $211.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $200.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.80.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.03. The firm had revenue of $957.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.68 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 27.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

