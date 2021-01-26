Tornado Achieves Market Capitalization of $433,488.80 (TCORE)

Tornado (CURRENCY:TCORE) traded down 10.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. One Tornado token can currently be purchased for approximately $72.25 or 0.00222689 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tornado has a total market capitalization of $433,488.80 and $890,162.00 worth of Tornado was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Tornado has traded up 12.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Tornado alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003083 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00053874 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.70 or 0.00128533 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.49 or 0.00072405 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.87 or 0.00277002 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.55 or 0.00069517 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00038448 BTC.

Tornado Profile

Tornado’s total supply is 6,000 tokens. Tornado’s official website is tornado.finance . Tornado’s official Twitter account is @tornadofinance

Tornado Token Trading

Tornado can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tornado should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tornado using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tornado Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tornado and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.