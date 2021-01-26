Torchlight Energy Resources (NASDAQ:TRCH) Trading 21.2% Higher

Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRCH) rose 21.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.15 and last traded at $2.00. Approximately 25,342,500 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 98% from the average daily volume of 12,777,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.65.

The company has a market cap of $198.66 million, a PE ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.85 and its 200 day moving average is $0.44.

Get Torchlight Energy Resources alerts:

In other Torchlight Energy Resources news, Director Greg Mccabe acquired 1,630,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.46 per share, for a total transaction of $749,999.64. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,894,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,471,593.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.49% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Torchlight Energy Resources stock. Journey Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRCH) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 40,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. 6.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Torchlight Energy Resources (NASDAQ:TRCH)

Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and/or development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, it had interests in four oil and gas projects, including the Orogrande project in Hudspeth County, Texas; Hazel project in Sterling, Tom Green, and Irion Counties, Texas; Winkler project in Winkler County, Texas; and Hunton wells in partnership with Husky Ventures in central Oklahoma.

See Also: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Torchlight Energy Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torchlight Energy Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.