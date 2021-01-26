TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) (TSE:TOG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) (TSE:TOG) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$3.44.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Firstegy downgraded TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$2.75 price target on shares of TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) from C$2.50 to C$3.15 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$2.25 to C$3.00 in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “tender” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$2.50 to C$3.14 in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

In other TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) news, Senior Officer Jason Zabinsky purchased 35,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.84 per share, for a total transaction of C$101,394.89. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,051,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,985,404.39.

TOG stock opened at C$2.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.98. TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$0.41 and a twelve month high of C$4.25. The firm has a market cap of C$614.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63.

TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) (TSE:TOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$90.82 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) Company Profile

TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of petroleum and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company's principal properties are located in the southeast Saskatchewan area. TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

