Toray Industries, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.47 Per Share (OTCMKTS:TRYIY)

Toray Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Toray Industries in a report issued on Thursday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Azuma now anticipates that the company will earn $0.47 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.34. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Toray Industries’ FY2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Toray Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

Shares of Toray Industries stock opened at $13.92 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.27. The company has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 1.03. Toray Industries has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $13.94.

About Toray Industries

Toray Industries, Inc manufactures, processes, and sells fibers and textiles, performance chemicals, carbon fiber composite materials, environment and engineering products, and life science products in Japan, China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers filament yarns, staple fibers, and spun yarns, as well as woven and knitted fabrics of nylon, polyester, acrylics, and others; non-woven fabrics; ultra-microfiber non-woven fabric with suede-texture; and apparel products.

