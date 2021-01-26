Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) CFO Sells $253,750.00 in Stock

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) CFO Martin P. Connor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $253,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,949,945.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE TOL traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $51.31. 1,793,599 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,031,184. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.28 and a 52 week high of $52.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 5.82 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.64.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 6th. The construction company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.32. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 6.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.94%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,291,137 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $257,467,000 after purchasing an additional 219,782 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 148.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,927,429 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344,779 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 178.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,727,260 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,636 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 640,207 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,830,000 after purchasing an additional 88,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 3,736.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 345,680 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,803,000 after purchasing an additional 336,669 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist raised Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Toll Brothers from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Raymond James raised Toll Brothers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Toll Brothers from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.63.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

Featured Article: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.