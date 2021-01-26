Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Raised to “B-” at TheStreet

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Titan Machinery from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. William Blair upgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Titan Machinery from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.75.

Titan Machinery stock opened at $22.47 on Friday. Titan Machinery has a fifty-two week low of $6.96 and a fifty-two week high of $23.31. The stock has a market cap of $506.83 million, a PE ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.23. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $360.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.60 million. As a group, analysts predict that Titan Machinery will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Tony Christianson sold 13,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total value of $294,789.18. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,046,929.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Bryan J. Knutson sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $99,045.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,301,869.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 166,340 shares of company stock worth $3,458,849. Corporate insiders own 15.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TITN. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Titan Machinery by 307.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,515 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Titan Machinery during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Titan Machinery during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Titan Machinery by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. 73.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Titan Machinery Company Profile

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

