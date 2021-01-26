Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) Shares Sold by Grace & White Inc. NY

Grace & White Inc. NY lessened its holdings in shares of Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) by 24.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 687,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 224,505 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY owned 1.12% of Titan International worth $3,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its position in shares of Titan International by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 107,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 5,043 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Titan International by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 44,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 6,523 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Titan International by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 9,470 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Titan International during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Titan International during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. 65.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TWI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Titan International from $4.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Titan International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st.

NYSE:TWI opened at $6.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.65. The company has a market capitalization of $413.68 million, a PE ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. Titan International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $7.95.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $304.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.88 million. Titan International had a negative return on equity of 27.12% and a negative net margin of 5.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Titan International, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Titan International Company Profile

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer.

