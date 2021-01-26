Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 178,855 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,335 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up about 4.2% of Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $9,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Comcast in the third quarter worth about $32,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 79.6% in the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 817 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Comcast in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the third quarter worth about $54,000. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CMCSA stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $48.97. 16,269,990 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,565,180. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $224.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $31.70 and a 1 year high of $52.49.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The cable giant reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.73 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

In related news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $285,965.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,167 shares in the company, valued at $17,836,595.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CMCSA shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Comcast from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on Comcast from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.19.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

