Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Makes New $2.70 Million Investment in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 11,615 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,703,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 22.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,139,029 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,285,287,000 after acquiring an additional 5,388,891 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 122.1% during the third quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 5,799 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 3,188 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.0% during the third quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 4,024 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth approximately $269,000. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 9,444 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,776,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BABA. Macquarie cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $394.00 to $387.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $290.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $308.00 to $326.00 in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.78.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded up $2.76 during trading on Monday, hitting $261.38. 19,095,846 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,172,576. The company has a market capitalization of $707.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $169.95 and a 1-year high of $319.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $246.02 and its 200-day moving average is $267.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $17.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $16.28. The business had revenue of $155.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $13.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

