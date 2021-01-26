Tiaa Fsb Raises Stock Position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

Tiaa Fsb raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) by 75.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,904 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,183 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newman & Schimel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $255,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 68,231 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 21,835 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 140,436 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 16,050 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 65,142 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballew Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 118,098 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 10,452 shares in the last quarter. 12.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund stock opened at $10.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.04 and its 200 day moving average is $10.81. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.30 and a 1 year high of $11.21.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.031 per share. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.

About Nuveen Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

