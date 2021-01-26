Tiaa Fsb Lowers Position in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Tiaa Fsb cut its holdings in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,675 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Valley National Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $25,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Valley National Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in Valley National Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $38,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Valley National Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 925.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 8,719 shares in the last quarter. 58.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VLY stock opened at $10.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.29. Valley National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $11.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 47.83%.

VLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, November 22nd. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $11.25 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.06.

In other Valley National Bancorp news, Director Graham O. Jones sold 5,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total value of $55,844.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 796,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,702,880.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin J. Lynch sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total value of $3,198,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 374,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,991,050.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

Valley National Bancorp Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

