THORChain Trading Up 8.6% Over Last Week (RUNE)

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 26th. During the last week, THORChain has traded 8.6% higher against the dollar. One THORChain coin can now be bought for $2.27 or 0.00007135 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. THORChain has a total market capitalization of $359.76 million and $36.20 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003146 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.72 or 0.00052528 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.77 or 0.00128109 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.81 or 0.00071672 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.27 or 0.00283632 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.16 or 0.00069623 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00037551 BTC.

THORChain Profile

THORChain launched on October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 158,432,088 coins. The official message board for THORChain is medium.com/thorchain . The official website for THORChain is thorchain.org . The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THORChain’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

THORChain Coin Trading

THORChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THORChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THORChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

