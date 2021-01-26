Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) Trading Up 5.6%

Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)’s share price was up 5.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $115.42 and last traded at $115.14. Approximately 1,892,432 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 172% from the average daily volume of 696,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on THO shares. Wedbush started coverage on Thor Industries in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Thor Industries from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.55.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The construction company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.59. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 3.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is 34.60%.

In other Thor Industries news, Director J Allen Kosowsky sold 5,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total value of $534,771.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,237,166.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Kenneth D. Julian sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 49,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,225,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Thor Industries by 328.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 77,886 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,297,000 after buying an additional 59,691 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Thor Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,568,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thor Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $361,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thor Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,273,000. Institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

About Thor Industries (NYSE:THO)

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

