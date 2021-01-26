Thisoption (TONS) One Day Volume Hits $3.90 Million

Thisoption (CURRENCY:TONS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. Thisoption has a total market cap of $514,873.34 and $3.90 million worth of Thisoption was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thisoption token can currently be bought for approximately $0.67 or 0.00002071 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Thisoption has traded down 6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003092 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00053500 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000834 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00131102 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.45 or 0.00072486 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.92 or 0.00278012 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.48 or 0.00069497 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00038263 BTC.

Thisoption Profile

Thisoption’s total supply is 180,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 768,750 tokens. The official message board for Thisoption is medium.com/@thisoption.com . The official website for Thisoption is extons.io

Thisoption Token Trading

