Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) Receives $30.29 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.29.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research report on Friday, November 6th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Theravance Biopharma from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Theravance Biopharma from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Theravance Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 18th.

Get Theravance Biopharma alerts:

Shares of TBPH traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.53. The stock had a trading volume of 9,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,173. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.12. Theravance Biopharma has a 12-month low of $14.48 and a 12-month high of $31.54.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $18.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.58 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma will post -4.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Philip D. Worboys sold 4,246 shares of Theravance Biopharma stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $76,428.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 319,395 shares in the company, valued at $5,749,110. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard A. Graham sold 7,500 shares of Theravance Biopharma stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.47, for a total value of $146,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 123,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,409,393.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 551,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,806,000 after purchasing an additional 139,236 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 74.2% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 40,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 17,316 shares in the last quarter. Hound Partners LLC acquired a new position in Theravance Biopharma in the third quarter worth about $846,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 321.3% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 49,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 38,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 9.2% in the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 23,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines. The company offers YUPELRI, a once-daily, nebulized long-acting muscarinic antagonist used for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. Its product portfolio also include TD-1473, a gut-selective pan-janus kinase (JAK) inhibitor that is in Phase IIb/III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, myelofibrosis, and ulcerative colitis, as well as for a range of inflammatory intestinal diseases, including ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Theravance Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theravance Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.