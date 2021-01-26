The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Price Target Raised to $155.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TRV. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, November 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on The Travelers Companies from $122.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $135.50.

The Travelers Companies stock opened at $146.36 on Monday. The Travelers Companies has a 52 week low of $76.99 and a 52 week high of $152.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.47.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $1.73. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 7.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.32 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.42%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hudock Inc. raised its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 416.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 201.2% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

