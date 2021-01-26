The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Holdings Increased by JNBA Financial Advisors

JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 430.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 424 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 344 shares during the quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 9,178 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 60,082 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,344,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic raised its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 46,000 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 310,408 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $17,273,000 after purchasing an additional 52,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 34,845 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TJX opened at $65.68 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.86. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.72 and a 52 week high of $70.96. The company has a market capitalization of $78.86 billion, a PE ratio of 109.47, a PEG ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.41.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $10.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.35 billion. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 14.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. This is an increase from The TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th.

In other The TJX Companies news, Director Michael F. Hines sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total value of $1,235,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 77,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.22, for a total transaction of $4,768,548.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 269,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,514,401.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

TJX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of The TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.37.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

