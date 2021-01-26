The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc. (FIRE.TO) (TSE:FIRE) Shares Down 14.3%

The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc. (FIRE.TO) (TSE:FIRE) shares fell 14.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. 2,773,038 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 3,720,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.18 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$90.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82.

The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc. (FIRE.TO) Company Profile (TSE:FIRE)

The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc engages in the production of medical cannabis products in Canada. The company was formerly known as Supreme Pharmaceuticals Inc and changed its name to The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc in December 2017. The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

