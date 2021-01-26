The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by SignalPoint Asset Management LLC

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 597 shares during the quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in The Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $155,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its position in The Southern by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 146,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,989,000 after acquiring an additional 5,706 shares in the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. raised its position in The Southern by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 2,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in The Southern by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SO traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $60.10. The stock had a trading volume of 102,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,346,767. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $63.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $41.96 and a twelve month high of $71.10.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. The Southern had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The Southern’s payout ratio is 82.32%.

Several analysts have issued reports on SO shares. Evercore ISI downgraded The Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Mizuho lifted their target price on The Southern from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Scotiabank raised The Southern from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on The Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.53.

In other The Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total transaction of $152,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,496 shares in the company, valued at $3,929,741.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $1,858,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,116,030.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,164,100 over the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

